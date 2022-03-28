BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 198 new cases and 10 new deaths on Monday, March 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,044 and the total number of deaths to 17,086.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 20 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 89 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.

In our area, 16 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,491 total confirmed cases and 735 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 50,491 cases, 735 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 12,198 cases, 143 deaths (0 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 7,334 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases)

Union Parish – 6,908 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)

Richland Parish – 6,701 cases, 95 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 88 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 4,374 cases, 75 deaths (2 new cases)

Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)

Winn Parish – 4,428 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 3,621 cases, 65 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 4,217 cases, 56 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 2,692 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 2,533 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 3,366 cases, 54 deaths (0 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)