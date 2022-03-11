BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 142 new cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, March 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,229,653 and the total number of deaths to 16,887.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Friday; coming to a total of 239 hospitalized patients with 23 on ventilators.