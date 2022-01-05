Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 10,403 new cases, 11 new deaths on January 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,403 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 879,549 and the total number of deaths to 15,027.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 6 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,287 hospitalized patients with 48 on ventilators.

