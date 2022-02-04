BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,201 new cases and 64 new deaths on Friday, February 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,192,375 and the total number of deaths to 15,905.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 70 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 1,821 hospitalized patients with 160 on ventilators.