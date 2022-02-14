BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,039 new cases and 41 new deaths on Monday, February 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,213,437 and the total number of deaths to 16,217.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 176 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 15 as of Monday; coming to a total of 1,135 hospitalized patients with 115 on ventilators.