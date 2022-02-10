BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,717 new cases and 72 new deaths on Thursday, February 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,207,405 and the total number of deaths to 16,138.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 78 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 14 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,357 hospitalized patients with 129 on ventilators.