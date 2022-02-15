BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,557 new cases and 42 new deaths on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,214,994 and the total number of deaths to 16,258.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 47 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,088 hospitalized patients with 112 on ventilators.