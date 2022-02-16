BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,396 new cases and 46 new deaths on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,216,390 and the total number of deaths to 16,304.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 66 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,022 hospitalized patients with 108 on ventilators.