In this photo provided by the Office of Senator Bong Go, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for COVID-19 at the Malacanang Palace, Manila, Philippine officials say Duterte is being tested for the new virus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Office of Senator Bong Go via AP)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA – As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, questions regarding the virus are constant!

Our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel, discusses the impact the virus could have on the pregnant population. Also, what symptoms to look for?

Dr.Rachel also confirms testing for the coronavirus is 100% COVERED!

Watch the video above for details on what you need to know!