Coronavirus deaths in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rises each day, both in the state of Louisiana and across the country.

So far, in Louisiana, over 800 people have died from COVID-19, and more than 20,000 cases have been reported.

Here are some of the Louisiana victims of COVID-19.

Walter Amoss

Walter James Amoss Jr., beloved husband of the late Berthe Marks Amoss, father of six sons, former CEO of New Orleans-based Lykes Bros. Steamship Co. and founder of Seapoint, died at the New Orleans home of his son and daughter-in-law, due to complications from coronavirus. He was 95.

Larrice Anderson

Larrice Anderson was a nurse at New Orleans East Hospital and LCMC Health. She passed away due to Coronavirus. She was 46.

Dr. Ray P. Authement

Dr. Ray P. Authement, who led the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as its president for three decades, died of coronavirus. He was 91.

Rep. Reggie Bagala

Louisiana state Rep. Reggie Bagala died after a battle with coronavirus. Bagala was a Republican freshman and represented the Jefferson as well as Lafourche parishes. He was elected to office last year. He was 54.

Dr. Harry Blake

A founding leader of Northern and Central Louisiana Interfaith and Together Louisiana, Dr. Harry Blake was exposed to the coronavirus and was ill, but improving. His results had not been confirmed when he passed. He was known as Vice President Emeritus of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., President Emeritus of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention, Past President of the 13th District of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention and Pastor Emeritus of Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport. He was 85.

Stephen Bradley

After being hospitalized for several days, Stephen Bradley, a resident of Caddo Parish died of the coronavirus. He was 78.

Sandra Rene’ Brown

Sandra Rene’ Brown aka “Chocolate” was She was employed by Service Master and a member of Seal’s Class Act Social Aid and Pleasure Club. A victim of the coronavirus, Brown was 55 years old.

Judge James Carriere

Ex-lawyer and judge James Carriere died from the Lambeth House coronavirus outbreak. He was 80 years old.

Billie Carroll

Billie Carroll was a resident of Caddo Parish. Carroll had underlying health conditions, and died of coronavirus. Billie was 35.

Chaiquita Chambers

Chaiquita Chambers was the first person in East Baton Rouge Parish to die from the coronavirus. She was 44.

Mary Virginia Howell Christopher

Mary Virginia Howell Christopher, a longtime resident of the New Orleans area, succumbed to complications of the COVID-19 virus. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she enlisted in the military and was ultimately promoted to 1st Lieutenant and Chief Nurse. She was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal, and the EAME Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars. She was 97.

Lionel Cummings

Lionel “Lil Bro” Cummings passed away from complications of the coronavirus. He was 62.

Tom Dempsey

Former NFL Saints kicker Tom Dempsey, died while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus. He is best known for playing in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal. He was 73 years old.

April Dunn

The chairwoman of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, April Dunn passed away due to complications from coronavirus. Dunn, who worked with businesses to make their staffs more inclusive, was instrumental in helping to pass Act 833 of 2014, which provides an alternative pathway to diplomas for individuals with disabilities. She was 33.

Four of The Franklin Family

Antoinette Frankin and sons Herman Franklin Jr., Anthony Franklin Sr., and Timothy Franklin, passed away between March 20 and March 30, according to their obituaries. They each tested positive for the virus.

Antoinette Franklin was a lifelong New Orleans resident who loved her city and going to church. She was 86.

Herman Franklin Jr. was a father of eight who moved back to New Orleans to be closer to his family. He was 71.

Anthony Franklin Sr. loved music and family. He was 58.

Timothy Franklin was an avid baseball fan. He was 61.

Randy Gobert

Randy Gobert was a Caddo Parish resident who died due to complications of the coronavirus. He was 35.

Ives Green

Ives Green, an award-winning Special Olympics athlete and runner, was the first person in Louisiana to succumb to the coronavirus. He was 58.

Rev. Ronnie Hampton

Rev. Ronnie Hampton, a Shreveport minister known for his local outreach ministry, has died of the coronavirus. Hampton, pastor of New Vision Community Church in Shreveport, is known for his “Takin’ it to the Streets” ministry and its service to the inner city neighborhoods. He was 64.

JoAnn Lore Hatty

JoAnn Lore Hatty passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. JoAnn was a native of Algiers, LA. She shared her love through writing poems. She was 69.

Eugene Jefferson

Eugene Jefferson, a New Orleans resident and driver died from complications due to the coronavirus. He was 53.

Kyra Johnson

Kyra Johnson worked at a Burger King near LSU campus. She tested positive for coronavirus and passed away. She was 52.

Lloyd Paul “Lefty” Leftwich

Lloyd Paul “Lefty” Leftwich, a former shrimper and drywall contractor, an inveterate harmonica player, beloved husband and father of six, died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 91.

Ellis Marsalis

Ellis Marsalis, New Orleans music legend, passes away of coronavirus. Marsalis was a musician, the first chair of jazz studies program at the University of New Orleans and an educator of jazz music at NOCCA for many years, mentoring other great musicians, including Harry Connick, Jr. Marsalis had six sons, four of whom would go on to have successful careers of their own as jazz musicians. He was 85.

Mary Louise Brown Morgan

Mary Louise Brown Morgan, a lifelong resident of Gray, LA, died in Houma, , after contracting the coronavirus. She was the first person in Terrebonne Parish to die of COVID-19. She was 77.

Lars Erik Pedersen

Lars Erik Pedersen died from the Coronavirus. He was currently residing at the Jo Ellen Smith Living Hospital. He was 71.

Wayne Reese, Sr

Prep football coach Wayne Reese lost his battle to the coronavirus. Coach Reese was best known as the high school football coach of Carver high school legend Marshall Faulk, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wayne Reese, Sr was 74 years old.

Andraia Sanders

Andraia Sanders was a case manager at the Volunteers of America North Louisiana. She dies in her Minden home from the coronavirus. She is remembered as a loving mom and dedicated worker. She was 44.

Oliver Stokes Jr.

Popular New Orleans bounce deejay and radio personality Oliver Stokes Jr., better known as Go DJ Black N Mild, died due to coronavirus. Stokes had also worked as the In School Suspension Coordinator at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly. He was 44.

Herman Washington

Herman Washington was a Caddo Parish resident who died due to complications of the coronavirus. He was 67.

Alvis “Al” West III

Alvis “Al” West III was a sergeant assigned to the Fourth District in Jefferson Parish. West was a 32-year veteran of JPSO. He died from complications due to the coronavirus. He was 68.

Patricia Whitlock

Patricia Whitlock was a Caddo Parish resident who died due to complications of the coronavirus. She was 65.