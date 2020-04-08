Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in a business as usual Belarus

MINSK, Belarus —The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus, one of the few European countries that hasn’t gone into lockdown, has surpassed 1,000.

The country’s health officials reported 205 new cases on Wednesday, which brought the total to 1,066, with 13 deaths.

Belarus’ neighbors have imposed restrictions on public life to halt the virus’ spread. Its main ally, Russia, has closed the border. But factories, stores and restaurants conduct business as usual in Belarus, stands at sports events are filled with spectators and masks are a rare sight in the capital of Minsk.

Alexander Lukashenko, the longtime president of Belarus, dismissed concerns around the pandemic as “mass psychosis” last week and appeared more worried about the economic impact of a lockdown on the country’s struggling economy.