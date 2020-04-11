Coronavirus cases now in every parish; numbers top 20,000 for first time

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state this afternoon.

The statewide tally of confirmed cases reached 20,014 today, with the number of deaths reaching 806. There are 2,067 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized, with 470 of those patients currently on ventilators.

Tensas Parish has reported one confirmed coronavirus case, bringing confirmed cases to every one of the state’s 64 parishes.

Orleans Parish continues to have the highest numbers of confirmed cases with 5,535, and the highest number of deaths, with 232. Jefferson Parish follows with 4,877 cases and 170 deaths.

Nearly 100,000 coronavirus tests have been processed by commercial labs, while the state’s lab has processed 5,326 tests.

African-Americans remain the hardest hit group in the state, with more than 70 percent of the confirmed cases. Twenty-eight percent of cases are among the white population.

People with hypertension remain among the hardest hit in the state, making up 66 percent of the total deaths.

The statewide numbers will be updated tomorrow at noon.