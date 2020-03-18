Coronavirus cases in Louisiana jump to 240, 176 in Orleans Parish

BATON ROUGE – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana jumped to 240 this morning, up from 196 yesterday.

In New Orleans, the hardest hit city in the state, 176 cases have been confirmed. All four deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana have been in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish is second in the amount of cases in Louisiana, with 37.

Just under 600 coronavirus tests have been completed in state labs. The number of tests that have been completed in private labs is not known.

Thirteen of the state’s 64 parishes have reported cases on coronavirus so far.

The next official update from the Louisiana Department of Health will be at 5:30 p.m.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.