Coronavirus cases hit 3,540 in Louisiana, with 151 deaths and over 1,000 hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Department of Health updated its statewide coronavirus numbers this afternoon.

There are now 3,540 confirmed cases in Louisiana, with 151 deaths attributed to the virus.

The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus jumped past 1,000 for the first time today, with 1,127 people. That’s up from 927 as of noon on March 28.

There are currently 380 people who have been put on ventilators in Louisiana. As of noon yesterday, there were 336 people on ventilators.

Orleans Parish continues to lead the state with 1,350 confirmed cases and 73 deaths. Jefferson Parish remains in second place statewide with 761 cases and 28 deaths.

The virus has been confirmed in 56 of the state’s 64 parishes so far.