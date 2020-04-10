Congressman Graves highlights nearly $2 billion in funding for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves highlights $1,808,884,118 in total recent funding in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District, awarded in various grants and funds from federal government agencies. Several of the awards are due to the COVID-19 relief efforts.
- Louisiana CARES Supplemental Funding Award
- Health Center Grantee: HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Inc.
- Award Amount: $678,185
- Location: Baton Rouge
- The funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $26,994,030 was provided to support 36 health centers in Louisiana. To learn more about the HRSA Health Center Program and Louisiana CARES Supplemental Funding Awards, click here.
- LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Award Amount: $415,276
- Program Title: Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Research
- Title of Grant Project: Evaluation of the validity of the PortionSize app in controlled and free-living conditions: Tests of an app that calculates food intake and provides immediate feedback to users.
- Click here for the grant information.
- Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Allotment
- Louisiana is slated to receive $1.8 billion from the fund, or an amount nearly equal to 20 percent of the state’s annual general fund expenditures. Graves lead the effort among the Louisiana Congressional Delegation to partner with Governor John Bel Edwards to maximize funding to the greatest relief efforts.
- Belle Terre Blvd Streetscape and Stormwater Management Enhancements Project
- Direct Component grant: $328,799.29
- Graves announced this week a $328,799.29 Direct Component grant to St. John the Baptist Parish for its Belle Terre Blvd Streetscape and Stormwater Management Enhancements Project. The Office of Gulf Coast Restoration in the Department of the Treasury (Treasury) awarded the grant which is funded under the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act of 2012 (RESTORE Act).
- FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grants
- Award Amount: $3,260,244.89
- Recipient: Office of Risk Management for Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women Facility Repairs
- This award provides $3,260,244.89 in federal funding to the Office of Risk Management for Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women Facility Repairs as a result of FEMA-DR-4277-LA, (Severe Storms and Flooding). This funding is being provided under the authority of Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.
- CARES Act funded CPD formula and competitive HOPWA Grants
- Total Grants Award Amount: $4,201,613
- The grants areas originate from the Community Planning and Development (CPD) formula and fall under three grant formula programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program, and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) Program.
- COVID-19 Recovery Formula Grants
- Baton Rouge
- Graves announced that $3.2 million of federal grant money for the City of Baton Rouge’s coronavirus response efforts is on its way. The funding is a result of enactment of the CARES Act, ‘Phase 3’ legislation passed by the Congress as part of the legislative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollars will be made available through three grant programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
- CDBG: $1,932,038.00 – to help provide housing and expand economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.
- ESG: $955,859.00 – to help the City of Baton Rouge provide essential services and shelter for the homeless.
- HOPWA: $370,057.00 – to support low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
- Houma-Terrebonne
- CDBG: $564,639.00
- Kenner
- CDBG: $287,193.00
- Thibodaux
- CDBG: $91,827.00
- Click here for information about the CPD.
- Click here for information about CDBG Program.
- Click here for information about the ESG Program.
- Click here for information about the HOWPA Program.
- Baton Rouge