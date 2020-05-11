Congressman Graves announces $18M additional HUD grants for Louisiana

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced the state of Louisiana has been awarded $18,357,258 from the Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This allotment is specifically set aside for state and territory discretion and not individually focused on parish or cities impacted by COVID-19.

This new allocation comes in addition to the $4,201,613 in various HUD COVID-19 Recovery Formula Grants Graves had announced on April 10th for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District, with a majority of the funds from the traditional CDBG Program.

Description: The CARES Act provided $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. HUD previously announced the first $2 billion in CARES Act funding for CDBG grantees. This new announcement provides the second tranche of $1 billion and is required to be allocated just to state and insular area governments by May 11th. These funds target public health, coronavirus, and housing and economic disruption needs. There is an expected additional $2 billion allocation (the third part) to come at a to be determined later date that is predicted to prioritize heavily impacted areas across the country.

Graves also announced $1,333,817.00 in CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds to provide Public Housing Agency (PHA) financial resources for the management, maintenance, and resident services, and support preventing, preparing, and responding to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing.