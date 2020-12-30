Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the Monroe News-Star, a family friend confirmed Letlow died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. On December 18, Letlow announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was initially quarantining at home. He was later admitted to St. Francis and eventually transferred to Shreveport.

Letlow won the 5th Congressional District and would have succeeded his former boss Congressman Ralph Abraham.

Governor John Bel Edwards said, “It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19.”

Edwards went on to say that Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state, “working behind the scenes for former Governor Bobby Jindal and serving as chief of staff to Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he was recently elected to succeed.” Edwards said, Letlow was taken too soon. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District,” Edwards said.

Governor Edwards has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral.

Letlow was 41-years-old.