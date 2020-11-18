Confirmed Louisiana virus cases top 200,000 amid new surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s latest coronavirus spike has pushed the state’s confirmed cases above 200,000.

The latest figures released Wednesday come as Louisiana grapples with a third virus surge since the pandemic began.

The Louisiana Department of Health says nearly 201,000 people living in the state have confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 since Louisiana saw its first cases in early March. The health department says more than 5,900 residents have died from the virus.

Nearly 186,000 people are presumed recovered, but that leaves thousands who could have active infections and be spreading the virus.

Hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients yet, but Gov. John Bel Edwards cautions the current trajectory raises that risk.