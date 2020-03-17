Closures and cancellations in St. Charles Parish due to COVID-19

HAHNVILLE, LA – The following closures and cancellations have been made in St. Charles Parish to help minimize the spread of COVID-19:

Meeting Cancellations:

Library Board of Control scheduled for March 17, 2020 at 6pm

Zoning Board of Adjustments Meeting scheduled for March 19, 2020 at 7pm

Economic Development Meeting scheduled for March 18, 2020 at 8am

St. Charles Parish Council Meeting scheduled for Monday March 23, 2020 at 6pm

Closures

Killona Community Center

St. Rose Community Center

Boutte Community Outreach Program

The St. Charles Parish Courthouse remains open; however, residents are encouraged to utilize all online services when and where available.

Additional updates will be provided as this situation evolves. For additional information, residents are encourage to visit this website or follow the Parish Facebook and Twitter at @stcharlesgov and Instagram at @stcharlesgovernment.