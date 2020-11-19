CLOSED: WBR Parish shuts down bars due to high COVID-19 percent positivity rates

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish bars are closed and now you can add West Baton Rouge to the list.

WBR saw a positivity rate over 10% for two weeks and now the bars have to shut their doors.

The West Baton Rouge Council released this statement about the decision:

In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation for all Parishes in Phase Three and at the order of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, if the parish exceeds 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish must be closed for on premises consumption, unless and until the percent positivity decreases to 5% or less for two consecutive weeks.

Parish West Baton Rouge LDH Region 2

Percent Positivity (10/29 – 11/4) 13.00

Percent Positivity (11/5 – 11/11) 10.10 Due to the positivity rate of WBR exceeding 10% for two consecutive weeks. All bars in West Baton Rouge Parish must close on premise consumption until the percent positivity decreases to 5% or less for two consecutive weeks.