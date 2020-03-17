Clearview City Center will keep Target, other essential outlets open

METAIRIE, LA – On Monday, Clearview City Center’s management team announced its plans to respond to local, state and federal guidance associated with COVID-19 while preserving public access to crucial grocery and household items that tens of thousands throughout Jefferson Parish rely on daily.

Target and other retail outlets along the exterior of the shopping center – at their discretion – will remain open and accessible to shoppers. The interior of the shopping center will be closed to the public as a safety precaution in alignment with recent restrictions and guidance issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We know how many residents and families rely on the stores at Clearview for their daily household essentials, and that will become even more evident as our community and many others respond to the future unknowns and threats associated with COVID-19,” Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center managing partner, said. “We have leveraged the natural footprint of our shopping center in a way that provides customers with easy and direct access to the stores they rely on for these basic essentials, while minimizing health and safety risks to anyone who visits the shopping center and our stores.”

Last week, Clearview City Center’s management team issued a statement informing the public of new measures the shopping center has enacted to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, including stringent and more frequent disinfection procedures for all common surfaces. Richards emphasized these measures will remain in place in the weeks and months to come, helping to provide a safe and healthy environment for all who visit the shopping center.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe shopping experience that connects nearby residents with the items they need in their daily lives while we all work together as a community and state during these difficult times,” Richards added. “We are in communication with local and state officials, and we urge all in our area to visit our website and social media pages to stay up to date on any changes to our operating schedule during this crisis.”