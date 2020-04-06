City tries to avoid overwhelming medical capacity as COVID-19 numbers rise

NEW ORLEANS – Over the past few days, Louisiana has seen some big jumps in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

State officials are working day and night on ways to prevent overwhelming the state’s medical capacity. The state and specifically the city of New Orleans are moving fast to address the crisis.

This morning, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center opened up with 1,000 beds. The medical center will not accept walk-ins. It is designed for coronavirus patients that will be transported from the hospitals.

Two isolated housing areas will be available. Outside, the PHU, or personal housing unit, is for individuals that have been tested, are symptomatic but do not have the results of the test. If they test positive and they are not in serious enough condition to stay at a hospital, they will be moved to the medical monitoring station inside of the convention center, a facility with sections of 15 bed groupings manned by nurses and medical student volunteers.

The National Guard set up the medical center in a matter of days, and the Navy is on site to help with patients. Louisiana has an advantage in supplies because of our history of hurricanes, but we are vulnerable with other states when it comes to much needed personal protective equipment such as masks.

Officials on site say the next three weeks will be critical.