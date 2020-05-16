City Provides Information to Residents Seeking Additional Clarification on Phase One of Reopening Plan

NEW ORLEANS — As part of the safe, phased reopening of the City of New Orleans, residents are being provided answers to many of the frequently asked questions on the first day of Phase One.

[WATCH: Public and health officials update on Phase One]

Residents are encouraged to click on the “Safe Reopening” page of the NOLA Ready website to learn about what’s different, what’s the same, what businesses and services are opening up and what that might look like following Mayor Cantrell’s Tuesday announcement of the reopening.

[LEARN MORE: Visit the “Safe Reopening” page of NOLA Ready]

While Tuesday’s announcement covers much of this information and has been included on the “Safe Reopening” page, there now is a “question and answer” section with searchable information about everything from art dealers to weddings. There are also brief answers to other questions such as:

“What will be allowed to open in Phases 2 and 3?”

“How will reopening impact unemployment?”

“What if I want to stay home instead of go back to work?”

“Will I be able to use workers compensation if I get COVID-19 at work?”

“How long will the phases last?”

“What do businesses need to do to prepare for contact tracing?”

“Do businesses need to keep logs of customers?”

We continue to urge residents to follow @nolaready on social media, and to text COVIDNOLA to 888-777 to receive alerts.

[LEARN MORE: Follow the Orleans Parish COVID-19 Dashboard here]

NOLA Ready is the public affairs vehicle for the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.