City of NOLA now accepting applications for emergency utility assistance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has opened applications for utility assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to $5 million will be dispursed to eligible tenants in Orleans Parish with overdue utility payments directly related to the pandemic. Approximately 9,000 to 10,000 households are expected to benefit from the program.

Payments will be made directly to the utility provider.

The assistance payments are part of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury as a way to help renters coping with financial difficulties because of COVID-19.

City officials encourage tenants who have previously applied for the ERA program to also apply for utility assistance. Click here to apply.

Residents can also apply in person at a community-based event scheduled for this week, beginning Tuesday, September 21, and going until Thursday, September 23. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Joe Brown Park (5601 Read Blvd.). City staff will be on-hand to answer questions, review documents, and provide updates on the application process.

Eligibility

Eligible tenants must meet the following criteria:

Applied and determined eligible for the New Orleans Emergency Rental Program

Completed the utility assistance application and certification online or in-person

Have past due utility bills from no earlier than March 13, 2021

Applicants are asked to bring a form of I.D., proof of address and income, and documentation detailing the amount of overdue payments.

Officials report translation and legal services will both be provided at the event.

Masks and social distancing are required.