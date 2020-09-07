City of New Orleans speaks out against Labor Day gatherings

NEW ORLEANS – After multiple pictures have been shared online of large Labor Day Weekend gatherings in New Orleans, the city sent out a strong message urging residents to follow social distancing regulations.

City officials released a statement saying, in part, “this behavior is unacceptable and dangerous. COVID-19 is not taking a holiday, and irresponsible actions could have serious consequences.”

The statement goes on to say that “this behavior is not who we are and not how the community gets back to where we want to be.”

The city also says that for just Friday and Saturday, they had 36 calls of large gatherings and 46 calls of businesses not following the rules.

The city wants to remind people that code enforcement will do door to door checks, and the NOPD will be out in full force to break up large gatherings and give tickets to businesses not following the guidelines.