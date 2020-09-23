City of New Orleans closes down Tracey’s

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has shut down a popular Irish Channel bar for violating city COVID-19 ordinances.

Tracey’s, a bar on Magazine Street, has been shuttered for the second time since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in New Orleans.

“Tracey’s Original Irish Bar has been ordered to immediately cease operating, until such time as the owner provides an operational and management plan to the City which must include a viable solution to properly handle overcrowding,” a City Hall spokesperson said. “They may not resume operations until the plan is reviewed and approved by the Director of the Department of Safety and Permits in writing.”

A video posted to the bar’s Facebook page shows a large crowd inside Tracey’s cheering on the New Orleans Saints on September 21.

NOPD officers broke up a large crowd outside Tracy’s in mid-March. The crowd had gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day even after Mayor LaToya Cantrell had cancelled the annual Magazine Street parade over coronavirus concerns.