City looking for businesses to donate PPE for first responders

NEW ORLEANS – Three local fire stations are collecting personal protective equipment, and the city’s Director Of Homeland Security is looking for large donations from local businesses.

Collin Arnold says if any businesses have a stash of them surgical masks, gloves, gowns, or face shields, they should let the city know.

“We have an opportunity for our residents to just donate PPE at those three firehouses at Salvation Army box sites,” Arnold said. “They’re clearly marked with NOLA Ready and PPE donation, and I encourage that. But if there are businesses out there and would like to make a larger donation, they can email ppedonations@nola.gov, and we will be back with them. I guarantee you very quickly.”

The three fire station drop off locations are on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Paris Avenue, and Elysian Fields.