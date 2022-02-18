NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Health Department has announced it will be giving out free at-home COVID-19 tests at select Mardi Gras parades this Carnival season.

According to the health department, the tests will be handed out at parade first aid stations along with hand sanitizers, themed masks, and bandages provided by LCMC Health.

Officials add the tests will only be handed out at Endymion and the remainder of the season’s Uptown parades. See the locations below for points of distribution.

Parades with free tests

Uptown Parades (Fri., Feb. 18 – Tues. Mar. 1) *see below for Sat., Feb. 26

Napoleon & St Charles

Washington & St Charles

Felicity & St Charles

The Circle (Howard & St Charles)

Canal & St Charles

Krewe of Tucks & Iris (Sat., Feb. 26 from 11 am-3 pm)

Napoleon & St Charles

Washington & St Charles

Felicity & St Charles

The Circle (Howard & St Charles)

Canal & St Charles

Krewe of Endymion (Sat., Feb. 26, from 4 pm-8 pm)

Canal & Broad

Carrollton & Bienville

City officials ask that parade-goers interested in the tests not line up until the first aid stations are fully assembled. Tent setup begins one hour before parades start.