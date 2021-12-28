City health department and NOPL team up for another round of N95 mask distribution

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Louisiana, the City of New Orleans Health Department and NOLA Public Libraries will offer another giveaway of N95 masks to residents.
The distribution event will take place at 6 different libraries on Wednesday, December 28 on a first-come, first-serve basis. The masks will start being handed out at 12 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Distribution Sites
- Main Library, 219 Loyola Avenue
- Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive
- East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Boulevard
- Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Avenue
- Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Boulevard
- Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Boulevard
City officials say masks will be limited to 2 per person.
Over Christmas weekend, Orleans Parish reported a record-breaking 2,400 new coronavirus cases, topping the most cases over one weekend since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It has since been recommended the use of high-quality medical masks including surgical masks, N95, and KN95 to best stop the spread of COVID-19.3