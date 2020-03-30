City collecting PPE for first responders

NEW ORLEANS – Right now in New Orleans, the city is collecting personal protective equipment to give to health care workers.



The New Orleans Office Of Homeland Security says first responders are running low on that vital equipment as the coronavirus crisis ramps up.



Anyone who can contribute can drop things off at three local fires stations. The first is on Martin Luther King Boulevard, the second is on Paris Avenue, and the final location is on Elysian Fields.



Examples of personal protective equipment would be surgical masks, gloves, disposable medical gowns, face shields, and goggles.

