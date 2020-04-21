Cities predict budget shortfalls due to virus, tornado

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Monroe and Lafayette are predicting significant financial losses this year, mostly due to the coronavirus.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority said Monday the city could see a 35% reduction in tax revenue this year. That’s about a $10 million hit.

The city and parish are expected to discuss cash flow at council meetings Tuesday. Meanwhile, the city of Monroe is grappling with the virus outbreak and a tornado during the Easter weekend.

Mayor Jamie Mayo told a Monday news conference that the city is looking at closing the fiscal year on April 30 about $1 million in the red.