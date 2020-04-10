CEO of Ochsner expects to start antibody testing in a couple of weeks

NEW ORLEANS — Warner Thomas, CEO of the New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, and Ochsner’s chief medical officer, Robert Hart, said they expect antibody testing to be available in a couple of weeks.

“We look forward to being one of the first centers in the country that will be doing antibody testing,” Thomas said during a telephone news conference Thursday.

“Which basically will allow us to test without someone necessarily having symptoms. We’ll be able to tell whether they have or have had COVID-19.”

“That’s going to be a huge benefit,” Hart said. “It’s going to tell us if someone has had the disease in the past and already has immunity to the disease.”

Hart said it’s of major importance given that some never suffer symptoms after being infected.

“We’re having everyone take precautions right now, and there is a subset of people who already had the disease that do not have to be worried about contracting the disease again,” said Hart, although he added the length of time such immunity would last is uncertain.

Such testing will help ease the minds of any Ochsner employees found to have already had the disease as they continue to work with patients, Hart said.

“We’ve been told it may be the middle of the month, a couple of weeks before we have that available,” Hart added later. “That’s going to help us, certainly, as we think about our population and the social distancing, to begin to do other things,” Hart said, while stressing that social distancing must continue for now.

It was not immediately clear how many tests would initially be available.