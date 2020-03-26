Celebration Distillation in New Orleans offering free hand sanitizer

NEW ORLEANS – Celebration Distillation, America’s oldest operating craft rum distillery, announced on Thursday that they are diverting rum production to produce hand sanitizer to meet the demand.

“Right now in a time of need where there is a shortage of hand sanitizer we have stepped up and other distilleries have stepped up. We are not front line defenders but we are here to support the front line. Our culture is community.” says Distiller Anthony Whiting.

“This all started on March 16th when I was searching for hand sanitizer and almost every store I visited was completely out of stock. I figured that a lot of people were probably having a similar experience,” says Matt Swiggum, Head Distiller. Since then we have been making it and sharing it with the community.

Celebration Distillation is now limiting the quantity to 6 ounces per person so we can give to as many people who need it as possible. Please bring your own container. We will also be offering 25 ounce bottles for purchase for $12.00.

We are practicing social distancing during distribution so please be mindful of others safety and well being.

Visit Celebration Distillation at 2815 Frenchmen Street, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm