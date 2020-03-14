CDC confirms 2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana

LOUISIANA – On Saturday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced at a press conference that the CDC has now confirmed twp cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.

As of 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, there are 67 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Louisiana Office of Public Health continue to closely monitor this outbreak.

Going forward, the Office of Public Health will update this page with the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state of Louisiana.