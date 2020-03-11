CDC awards Louisiana nearly $8 million in support of COVID-19 response

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing another upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of our nation’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

On Friday, March 6, the President signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

Today, CDC is contacting State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes. CDC will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding.

To view the list of CDC funding actions to jurisdictions below.

CDC Funding Information (March 11, 2020)

Jurisdiction Initial $25M (via Crisis CoAg) Complete Initial $10M (ELC) Complete $560M+ Award (Crisis CoAg) Underway Total Alabama $ 8,148,798.90 $ 8,148,798.90 Alaska $ 4,902,840.00 $ 4,902,840.00 American Samoa $ 370,246.50 $ 370,246.50 Arizona $ 500,000.00 $ 11,201,871.60 $ 11,701,871.60 Arkansas $ 6,205,347.00 $ 6,205,347.00 California $ 3,500,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00 $ 37,706,709.60 $ 42,206,709.60 Colorado $ 500,000.00 $ 9,331,323.30 $ 9,831,323.30 Connecticut $ 500,000.00 $ 7,058,270.70 $ 7,558,270.70 Delaware $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 District of Columbia $ 6,148,297.80 $ 6,148,297.80 Florida $ 500,000.00 $ 27,296,306.10 $ 27,796,306.10 Georgia $ 250,000.00 $ 14,786,284.50 $ 15,036,284.50 Guam $ 479,431.80 $ 479,431.80 Hawaii $ 1,750,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00 $ 4,567,500.00 $ 7,317,500.00 Idaho $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 Illinois $ 1,750,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00 $ 14,667,281.10 $ 17,417,281.10 Indiana $ 250,000.00 $ 10,374,951.60 $ 10,624,951.60 Iowa $ 6,347,828.70 $ 6,347,828.70 Kansas $ 5,940,546.30 $ 5,940,546.30 Kentucky $ 7,464,394.80 $ 7,464,394.80 Louisiana $ 7,805,064.60 $ 7,805,064.60 Maine $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 Marshall Islands $ 367,754.40 $ 367,754.40 Maryland $ 500,000.00 $ 10,259,226.90 $ 10,759,226.90 Massachusetts $ 500,000.00 $ 11,649,309.30 $ 12,149,309.30 Michigan $ 250,000.00 $ 500,000.00 $ 14,567,049.90 $ 15,317,049.90 Micronesia $ 420,402.60 $ 420,402.60 Minnesota $ 500,000.00 $ 10,048,123.80 $ 10,548,123.80 Mississippi $ 5,874,995.70 $ 5,874,995.70 Missouri $ 9,888,657.30 $ 9,888,657.30 Montana $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 Nebraska $ 1,750,000.00 $ 4,796,664.30 $ 6,546,664.30 Nevada $ 6,532,739.10 $ 6,532,739.10 New Hampshire $ 4,902,840.00 $ 4,902,840.00 New Jersey $ 1,750,000.00 $ 13,860,160.20 $ 15,610,160.20 New Mexico $ 500,000.00 $ 5,974,364.70 $ 6,474,364.70 New York $ 1,750,000.00 $ 16,690,279.50 $ 18,440,279.50 North Carolina $ 13,820,515.20 $ 13,820,515.20 North Dakota $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 Northern Marianas $ 369,765.90 $ 369,765.90 Ohio $ 15,620,977.80 $ 15,620,977.80 Oklahoma $ 6,924,231.00 $ 6,924,231.00 Oregon $ 500,000.00 $ 7,298,826.30 $ 7,798,826.30 Palau $ 336,793.50 $ 336,793.50 Pennsylvania $ 16,904,048.40 $ 16,904,048.40 Puerto Rico $ 5,870,358.00 $ 5,870,358.00 Rhode Island $ 500,000.00 $ 4,902,840.00 $ 5,402,840.00 South Carolina $ 8,926,132.50 $ 8,926,132.50 South Dakota $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 Tennessee $ 500,000.00 $ 10,078,293.60 $ 10,578,293.60 Texas $ 1,750,000.00 $ 35,226,922.50 $ 36,976,922.50 Utah $ 6,441,412.50 $ 6,441,412.50 Vermont $ 4,902,840.00 $ 4,902,840.00 Virgin Islands $ 419,100.30 $ 419,100.30 Virginia $ 250,000.00 $ 13,371,612.30 $ 13,621,612.30 Washington $ 1,750,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00 $ 11,480,798.70 $ 14,230,798.70 West Virginia $ 5,000,803.20 $ 5,000,803.20 Wisconsin $ 500,000.00 $ 500,000.00 $ 10,200,192.30 $ 11,200,192.30 Wyoming $ 4,567,500.00 $ 4,567,500.00 New York City $ 1,750,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00 $ 16,911,778.50 $ 19,661,778.50 Los Angeles County $ 1,750,000.00 $ 1,000,000.00 $ 18,212,100.30 $ 20,962,100.30 Chicago $ 1,750,000.00 $ 8,743,674.60 $ 10,493,674.60 Houston $ 5,000,000.00 $ 5,000,000.00 Philadelphia $ 3,500,000.00 $ 3,500,000.00 Cherokee Nation $ 750,000.00 $ 750,000.00 Total $ 25,000,000.00 $ 10,000,000.00 $ 569,822,380.00 $ 604,822,380.00