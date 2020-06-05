CBP continues to seize counterfeit and unapproved COVID-19 products

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that they are continuing to identify and seize a large number of counterfeit, unapproved, or otherwise substandard COVID-19 products. They say that such products threaten the health and safety of American consumers.

As of June 1, CBP had seized more than:

107,300 FDA-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 301 incidents;

750,000 counterfeit face masks in 86 incidents;

2,500 EPA-prohibited anti-virus lanyards in 89 incidents; and

11,000 FDA-prohibited chloroquine tablets in 91 incidents.

“Criminals and other bad actors are trying to profit from the coronavirus pandemic by introducing unauthorized, unproven, and potentially unsafe goods into the United States. CBP continues to target these dangerous shipments while facilitating the entry of legitimate pharmaceuticals and medical supplies that are needed to protect Americans.” said CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

The CBP believes that criminal organizations are attempting to exploit the limited supply of and increased demand for some pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment, and other medical goods required to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To combat these criminal activities, CBP is targeting imports and exports that may contain counterfeit or illicit goods. The products in targeted shipments often include false or misleading claims, lack required warnings or lack proper approvals.