Causeway toll booth no longer accepting cash payments

Beginning Monday, March 23, 3:30 PM, the GNOEC will make temporary changes to CASH operations of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway toll bridge in order to follow statewide mandates of social distancing to help reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The changes will be in place until April 22, 2020.

Motorists who do not have an active toll tag and intend to use cash must use Lane 3 and will be sent an invoice in the mail for the price of the toll.

No cash payments will be accepted at the toll booth.

To save 40% on the invoice, please consider obtaining a toll tag via the Causeway website or contacting the tag office at (985) 674-3641.

Subject to further notice, the GNOEC reserves its right to modify this policy or its operations to facilitate our commuters’ safe and timely travel.