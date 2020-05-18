Cars parade through nursing home parking lot for WW2 vet’s 100th birthday

A World War 2 veteran turned 100 on Saturday, May 16th, and the community came together to make the day unforgettable.

DAVENPORT, IA (WQAD) — Bernie Bettini ended up having an eventful birthday after all.

The World War 2 veteran turned 100 on Saturday, May 16th, and her family was initially disappointed that the big birthday bash they had planned had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But thankfully, the community was here to make the day unforgettable.

A line farther than the eyes could see of cars, service vehicles, and motorcycles paraded through the the parking lot of Senior Stars Assisted Living in Davenport honoring Bettini’s birthday and her service in the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve.

The parade consisted of veteran’s organizations, patriot riders, and members of the Coast Guard and Honor Flight.