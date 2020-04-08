Carnival cruise ship to dock in New Orleans on April 8

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, LSU announced that students will be able to choose how they receive their final grades for the current semester. Read the entire announcement below:

We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant disruption for LSU students, faculty and staff. We are writing to inform you of grading options that will be adopted only for the spring 2020 semester based on recommendations from the Faculty Senate and Student Government. For the spring 2020 semester only, on a class-by-class basis, you will have the opportunity to elect to have your final grades reported on your transcript as the conventional +/- letter grade you earn in the course or as a Pass/No Credit (P/NC) grade.