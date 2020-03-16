Capital One temporarily closing some branches in response to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS– Capitol One Bank is announcing this morning that it will temporarily close 12 branches in Louisiana because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The bank released the following starement:

“During these uncertain times, we are committed to both serving our customers and ensuring the health and well-being of our communities. To minimize health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close select branch servicing by closing certain select locations and all Capital One Cafés. Our Capital One ATMs will remain open 24/7 and we are committed to ensuring customers continue to have access to critical banking services like teller and cash transactions. We also strongly encourage customers to use Capital One’s digital tools and other resources for self-service banking and around the clock account access. While we have not had a confirmed case in any of our Cafés or branches, we believe these are the right steps to take to maintain essential banking access while also helping prevent the spread of the virus and supporting the well-being of our customers, associates and communities.“

92 branches will remain open in Louisiana. You can check to see if your branch is closed by clicking here.