Cantrell: ‘we are not limiting the sale of alcohol’

NEW ORLEANS - Amid the waves of panic buying, school closures, and cancelations that are currently disrupting all aspects of life in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell went on record to say one thing has not been affected by the coronavirus: alcohol sales.

"Let me tell you what we are not doing," Cantrell said during a joint press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We are not limiting the sale of alcohol. That was something that seems to have been misconstrued based on the declaration that was made on yesterday."

The citywide emergency declaration, which Cantrell signed on March 12, did include a provision about suspending alcohol sales, but that move hasn't taken place yet.

"What it said is should it be necessary, that I have the authority to do just that," Cantrell said. "But as of now, we are not limiting the sale of alcohol. We are not shutting down private businesses, or forcing them to close."

Cantrell stressed that life in Orleans Parish must continue despite the measures that have been taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"While these closures and cancellation are extremely disruptive, the work of the city, it just must go on," she said.