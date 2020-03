NEW ORLEANS – Later today, Mayor LaToya Cantrell will host a radio town hall to discuss the City of New Orleans’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cantrell will talk about ways residents can protect themselves and their families from the virus.

New Orleans health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will join the mayor. The program will begin at 3 p.m.

The town hall will be broadcast live on WBOK 1230 am, but you can also watch it on the mayor’s facebook and instagram pages.