Cantrell says Mayor’s Masked Ball is private fundraiser for UNCF

NEW ORLEANS – While Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city leaders have taken the extraordinary step of cancelling all public events to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in New Orleans, private events like the Mayor’s Masked Ball have not been cancelled.

The annual ball is a private fundraiser for the United Negro College Fund. The City of New Orleans is not presenting the event, Cantrell clarified in a post on her official Facebook page.

The proceeds from the event will not go to Cantrell.

“The Mayor’s Masked Ball is one of UNCF’s fundraising efforts held in major cities across the country,” according to the statement. “Cities with upcoming Mayor’s Masked Balls include Birmingham, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Columbus, New Orleans and more. Mayors around the country have been hosting this worthy cause for over 35 years.”

Cantrell posted the clarification on Facebook after a wave of criticism on social media and allegations that the event was put on by the city to benefit the mayor.