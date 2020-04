NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell says that the changes to the governor’s stay at home mandate do not apply to Orleans Parish.

On twitter, Cantrell posted that in spite of changes to the state’s stay at home order, restaurants in New Orleans will not be allowed to host curbside seating, and stores will not be allowed to open curbside delivery.

Cantrell also posted part of her earlier statement, saying “residents need to continue to stay home at this time. We need everyone to double down.”