Cancelled: 109th annual Washington Parish Fair

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA – On Monday, the Officers, Board of Directors and Committee Chairmen announced the cancellation of the 109th Washington Parish Fair.

“This was a difficult decision that was not made in haste and is based on the current restrictions outlined by our state government as well as the uncertainty of what is to come in the next several months.”

The Washington Parish Fair Officers, Board of Directors, and Committee chairman have been closely monitoring the COVID 19 situation and its impact on the community and the fair.

The planning of the fair takes months of advance preparation coordinating numerous vendors, scheduling entertainment and hosting large crowds made up of both locals and guests from all over the country.

The Fair depends on community businesses for sponsorships to hold the Fair and requesting such sponsorships during these challenging times does not seem appropriate.

The safety and well-being of the volunteers and visitors and our ability to produce an event to the standards that fair-goers are accustomed to and deserve cannot be guaranteed.

The Fair has only been cancelled four times in its long and storied history. This included the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic and 1942-44 during World War II.

“It is our sincerest hope that future Fairs are not placed in such a position ever again. In the meantime, please mark your calendars for the “Biggest and Best” Washington Parish Fair ever, celebrating our 110th Anniversary on October 20-24, 2021.”