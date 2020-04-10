Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Canada won’t return to normal until there is vaccine

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will need to stay at home and practice physical distancing for months as the first wave of cases in the country won’t end until the summer and Canada won’t return to normal until there is vaccine.

Trudeau says a vaccine could take a year or a year and a half. He made the comments as Canada’s top public health officer predicted the coronavirus pandemic could cost at least 4,500 lives and a government agency announced the Canadian economy lost 1,011,000 jobs in March.

Trudeau says the country is in the early stage of the outbreak because the virus came to Canada later and says the first wave won’t reach its peak until late spring. Trudeau calls it the “challenge of our generation.”