Canada’s Baseball HOF postpones induction day

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and two-time World Series champion John Olerud, 2006 American League MVP Justin Morneau, former Blue Jays pitcher Duane Ward, and Montreal sportscaster Jacques Doucet were scheduled to be enshrined in a ceremony in St. Marys, Ontario on June 20.
The hall of fame said in a release Thursday that the ceremony and related events are postponed until further notice.
The museum and ballfields are closed to the public, as mandated under Ontario’s declaration of emergency.