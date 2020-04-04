Bulgarian Orthodox Church resisting calls to close houses of worship

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria’s Orthodox Christian majority has been urged to stay away from church services during the upcoming Easter holidays.
The Balkan country of 7 million has extended a nationwide state of emergency by a month until May 13 to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. It already has closed schools, restaurants, parks and sports facilities, and banned intercity travel and holiday trips.
But the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is resisting calls to close houses of worship making it the only denomination in the country to do so. Health officials have voiced fears that many worshippers might ignore the quarantine and attend the church services.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov says this is an issue for the church and that the government would not intervene.
Bulgaria has confirmed 17 deaths from the coronavirus and the total number of confirmed cases increased to 503.
