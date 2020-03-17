Breweries offering curbside pickup and online services to get beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Beer business in New Orleans is big business, but with these businesses being closed down to the public, breweries are finding other ways to still sell their beer.

This St. Patrick's Day because bars and breweries are closed, many folks are feeling unlucky, but that doesn't have to be the case because there are cases of beer available for you.

At Port Orleans Brewing Company, Director of Marketing Chase Guillory says they are focusing on to-go beer and curbside pickup services.

"It is convenient and you don't have to get out of your car and really do anything except call us and let us do the work for you. Everybody is having a difficult time and everyone's just trying to survive and keep their businesses going," he said.

Down the street at Urban South Brewery they too are providing to-go beer, but their main focus is online pickup orders.

"Certainly we'd love to get the word out that we have stuff available. We had been prepping for our 4th anniversary party so we actually have a ton of special releases, one-time only beer that we were hoping to sell on April 4th for our anniversary party. Since that's not going to happen we are really hoping we can push through with online sales," President of Urban South Brewery, Jacob Landry said.

To order beer from Urban South Brewery, click HERE.

To order beer from Port Orleans Brewing Co., click HERE.