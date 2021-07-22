BREAKING: Livingston Parish closing offices due to Delta variant

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced the closure of his offices.

President Ricks feels that this action is necessary in response to the growing number of employees and/or employees’ family members that are testing positive for the Delta Variant. As a result, Parish offices are

facing serious staffing issues.

These offices will close today, July 22, at 1:00 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, August 2.

“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” President Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”

Office phones and email will be monitored in order to address any emergencies that might arise during this time. Inspections still needing to be scheduled may utilize the online permit system at mygovernmentonline.org.