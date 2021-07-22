BREAKING: Livingston Parish closing offices due to Delta variant

LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced the closure of his offices.
President Ricks feels that this action is necessary in response to the growing number of employees and/or employees’ family members that are testing positive for the Delta Variant. As a result, Parish offices are
facing serious staffing issues.
These offices will close today, July 22, at 1:00 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, August 2.
“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” President Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”
Office phones and email will be monitored in order to address any emergencies that might arise during this time. Inspections still needing to be scheduled may utilize the online permit system at mygovernmentonline.org.